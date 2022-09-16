Left Menu

TIFF to hold special screening of 'Elizabeth: A Portrait in Part(s)' as tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The Toronto International Film Festival is all set to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a special screening of director Roger Michell's 'Elizabeth

ANI | Toronto | Updated: 16-09-2022 08:00 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 08:00 IST
TIFF to hold special screening of 'Elizabeth: A Portrait in Part(s)' as tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Elizabeth: A portrait in parts (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

The Toronto International Film Festival is all set to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a special screening of director Roger Michell's 'Elizabeth: A Portrait in Part(s)'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The last film from the 'Notting Hill' rom-com director stars Queen Elizabeth II and the documentary comprises archival footage edited into an impressionistic collage and offers behind-the-scenes access to the long-serving Queen.

The special screening of Michell's 'Elizabeth: A Portrait in Part(s)' is scheduled on September 18 at Scotiabank Theatre in Toronto, a day before the funeral of Britain's longest reigning monarch. The news of the death of the Queen, came just before the beginning of the 47th edition of the Toronto International film festival, due to which the event was halted for a few minutes to commemorate the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 47th Toronto International Film Festival began on September 8 and will premiere many artistic films for a span of 10 days. Queen Elizabeth II, died peacefully at Balmoral castle aged 96, the royal family said in a statement. The UK's longest-reigning monarch was placed under medical supervision earlier on Thursday after her condition deteriorated.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement while referring to the Prince of Wales, Charles as the King. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," the statement said.

The British Queen's funeral will take place on September 19, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022