Yo Yo Honey Singh announces new album 'Honey 3.0'

Indian rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, on Thursday, announced his new upcoming album 'Honey 3.0'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2022 08:02 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 08:02 IST

Honey 3.0 (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Indian rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, on Thursday, announced his new upcoming album 'Honey 3.0'. Taking to Instagram, Yo Yo Honey Singh, shared a special announcement video which he captioned, "HONEY 3.0 Album coming soon !!#yoyohoneysingh #yoyo #Honey3.0."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cih23jpDm4f/ Soon after the singer shared the video, fans swamped the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

"You Listening to the roar," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Can't wait legend!!!!"

The official release date of the music album is still awaited. Yo Yo Honey Singh is a well-known Indian rapper and singer, with numerous hit songs like Angerji Beat, from Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Cocktail', 'Lungi Dance' from Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Chennai Express' and many others.

'Honey 3.0' marks the 'Brown Rang' singers another big music album after 'International Villager' and 'Desi Kalakaar', which also featured Indian actor Urvashi Rautela. Recently, the musician composed the song 'De Taali' for Kartik Aaryan's superhit film 'Bhool Bhulaiayaa 2' which gathered a positive response from the audience.

Apart from that, Yo Yo Honey Singh is all set to collaborate with singer Milind Gaba, for an upcoming party track 'Paris Ka Trip' which is all set to release on October 6, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

