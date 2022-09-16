Left Menu

Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne to work with Robert De Niro in 'Inappropriate Behaviour'

Hollywood actors Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne and Robert De Niro are all set to collaborate for an upcoming road-trip comedy film 'Inappropriate Behaviour'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2022 08:07 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 08:07 IST
Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne to work with Robert De Niro in 'Inappropriate Behaviour'
Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne, Robert De Niro (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actors Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne and Robert De Niro are all set to collaborate for an upcoming road-trip comedy film 'Inappropriate Behaviour'. Helmed by Tony Goldwyn, the film also stars Vera Farmiga, Rainn Wilson, Whoopi Goldberg and newcomer William Fitzgerald.

According to Variety, 'Inappropriate Behavior' follows the story of a successful late-night comedy writer turned not-so-successful stand-up comedian, Max Bernal (Cannavale), who has recently blown up his career and marriage, and moves in with his father (De Niro). When he and his ex-wife Jenna (played by Cannavale's real-life partner, Byrne) disagree about how to care for their 11-year-old autistic son Ezra (played by Fitzgerald), Max decides to kidnap his son and take him on a cross-country epic journey... with comically disastrous results. Written by Tony Spiridakis, the production of the film is all set to begin later this month.

The release date of the film is still awaited. Meanwhile, Hollywood star Robert De Niro will soon be seen sharing screen space with himself as the acting legend is set to star in the upcoming gangster drama 'Wise Guys'.

For De Niro, this film is a return to the genre that turned him into a star. Along with 'Goodfellas', he made a name for himself in crime dramas like 'The Godfather Part II', 'Mean Streets' and 'Casino'. His more recent credits include 'Joker' and Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman', which used extensive digital technology to de-age De Niro and his co-stars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

He's re-teaming with Scorsese on Apple's 'Killers of the Flower Moon', a Western crime drama about the 1920 Oklahoma murders in the Osage Nation, as per Variety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

