Left Menu

'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' raises Rs 300 crore in worldwide box office gross in week 1

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-09-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 11:36 IST
'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' raises Rs 300 crore in worldwide box office gross in week 1
Brahmastra (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

''Brahmastra Part One: Shiva'' has earned Rs 300 crore in gross box office collection worldwide in the first week of its release, the makers announced on Friday.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the big-budget fantasy adventure epic was released on September 9. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan, ''Brahmastra'' had collected Rs 75 crore globally in gross figures on its opening day.

In a media statement, Star Studios and Dharma Productions shared an update on the box office numbers of the film.

'''Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' continues to bring unprecedented joy to the film industry, theatre owners and audiences with a roaring week one of Rs 300 cr GBOC worldwide,'' the makers said in a media statement.

''The big screen entertainer is seeing housefull theatres across the country and worldwide, bringing in much needed respite for the Hindi Film Industry,'' they added.

''Brahmastra'' also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The movie is currently in theatres in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D in Hindi, with Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions being presented by ''RRR'' director S S Rajamouli.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022