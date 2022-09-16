Dance memorial to pay homage to art historian Mohan Khokar, Bharatanatyam doyen MK Saroja

A classical dance memorial will be organised here to pay homage to art historian Mohan Khokar and Padma Shri awardee-Bharatanatyam dancer M K Saroja Khokar.

The two-day dance festival, 'Saroja Mohanam', will see attendance by Indian classical dance luminaries, including Rajya Sabha MP and dancer Sonal Mansingh, Shovana Narayan, Sharon Lowen and Saroja Vaidyanathan at India Habitat Centre on September 17.

Organised by critic and author Ashish Mohan Khokar, the dance spectacle will see performances by Kavita Dwibedi, Navtej Singh and Aditi Mangaldas on day one.

''Prof Mohan Khokar and Guru MK Saroja are both benchmarks in theory and practice of Indian dance. Highly revered by the dance fraternity, both are also artiste-academicians with Padma and many other awards to their credit. The two dance exponents have contributed dearly to the Indian classical dance landscape in India and overseas,'' the organisers said in a statement.

Day two of 'Saroja Mohanam' will witness the likes of Madhavi Mudgal, Leela Samson, and Alarmel Valli pay homage through dance.

Kuchipudi dance veterans Dr Raja and Radha Reddy, Kathak sisters Nalini Kamalini and Odissi exponent Meera Das along with Rajendra Gangani will illuminate audiences with their experiences pertaining to 'Saroja Mohanam' as a union of creativity.

''Dance has given us meaning and purpose in life and we are blessed by many gurus to serve the cause of Indian arts,'' Ashish Khokar said.

The 22nd edition of dance yearbook 'AttenDance' will also be unveiled at the festival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)