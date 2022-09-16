Left Menu

Kanye West's Donda Academy asks parents to sign non-disclosure agreement before admission

Kanye West's "secretive school" called Donda Academy makes parents sign an NDA or non-disclosure agreement for enrolment, according to Page Six.

ANI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-09-2022 14:13 IST
Kanye West (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  United States
  • United States

Kanye West's "secretive school" called Donda Academy makes parents sign an NDA or non-disclosure agreement for enrolment, according to Page Six. The statements of two parents, whose kids have been attending the school, confirming the news were quoted by Page Six. However, Tamar Andrews, a consultant to the school, tried to debunk the families' claims.

Page Six further quoted a Rolling Stones report wherein Tamar revealed that "the parents of each student only have to sign an informal agreement -- but didn't specify what that agreement was." "Honestly, we don't care if people know about the school," Andrews added.

"The people that want to come to the school are looking for a good Christian school in that area and they know that we're there ... there is also certain notoriety that comes with being affiliated with Donda. So, I don't know that we have to advertise, which is a blessing and a curse." Malik Yusef, Kanye West's longtime friend and collaborator, agreed, saying the school provides students with opportunities that other institutions do not.

"The process of Donda school is for the parishioners, for the attendees," he added. "I don't think Kanye needs to tell the world what he's doing so that he can be under more scrutiny." According to Page Six, the tuition fee of the school is around USD 15,000 a year but nearly half the children admitted there have received some scholarship or financial aid.

However, Andrews confirmed the Christian academy is still in the process of becoming accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. According to the US news portal, maybe this is why Kim Kardashian is hesitant about sending her kids to school. Earlier this month, Kanye asked Kim to send their kids to the academy and split their education between their Los Angeles school and Donda Academy in Simi Valley, Calif. (ANI)

