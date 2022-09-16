Jackie Shroff, Pratik Gandhi star in 'Atithi Bhooto Bhava'

Jackie Shroff will be seen sharing screen space with Pratik Gandhi in ZEE5's new film 'Atithi Bhooto Bhava'. Helmed by Hardik Gajjar, 'Atithi Bhooto Bhava' is a romantic comedy which also stars Sharmin Segal in the lead role.

'Atithi Bhooto Bhava' is a story of Srikant Shirodkar (Pratik Gandhi), a witty stand-up comedian who takes his relationships for granted including with his beautiful live-in girlfriend Netra Bannerjee (played by Sharmin Segal). Things take a turn when a Ghost named Makhan Singh (played by Jackie Shroff) enters their lives and asks Srikant to fulfil a promise made by him. Confused Srikant then realises that he has been reborn and that he was Makhan Singh's - Darji (Grandfather) in 1975. The movie explores the journey of two love stories in different time zones and how Makhan Singh helps and guides Srikant in his relationship with Netra. Excited about the film, Jackie Shroff said, "I have portrayed enormous characters, but Makhan Singh in Atithi Bhooto Bhava was something different. Portraying a Ghost was very exciting and thought it would be captivating for the audience to see me in this role as well. There are many instances and scenes that the audience will connect with. It's a beautiful romantic movie! I am hoping that the audience enjoys it as much as we (Partik, Sharmin and I) enjoyed making it."

"Atithi Bhooto Bhava is an entertaining film and full of emotions. I was inclined towards the script because it had a different narrative. In times when there are thrillers and murder mysteries, Atithi Bhooto Bhava is a light-hearted romantic musical film which will connect with the audiences and make them believe in love again," Pratik added. "I strongly believe that love should be expressed when felt and that's one of the main messages of this film. My character Netra craves for attention, affection, from Srikant which he is unable to give her until he realises the value of love. The movie showcases a beautiful journey of two love stories and Jackie sir's character helps our characters understand how rare it is to find love and how important it is to appreciate it. Love is a very complex emotion. There are multiple interpretations of love that exist. I wanted to understand whether, "True Love really exists" and that's why I couldn't refuse this script," Sharmin shared.

'Atithi Bhooto Bhava' will be out on September 23. (ANI)

