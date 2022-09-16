Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds expecting fourth child

Hollywood power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are set to become parents for the fourth time.

According to People magazine, Lively appeared at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit on Thursday, where she posed for the shutterbugs in a sequined long-sleeved mini dress flaunting her baby bump.

The couple is already parents to daughters James, seven, Inez, five, and Betty, two.

Reynolds and Lively have been together since 2010 when they met and starred together in the Warner Bros/DC superhero film ''Green Lantern''. They tied the knot in 2012.

While Lively was last seen in the 2020 film ''The Rhythm Section'', Reynolds recently starred in ''The Adam Project'', the 2022 Netflix movie.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)