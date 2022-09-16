Left Menu

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds expecting fourth child

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-09-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 15:33 IST
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds expecting fourth child
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are set to become parents for the fourth time.

According to People magazine, Lively appeared at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit on Thursday, where she posed for the shutterbugs in a sequined long-sleeved mini dress flaunting her baby bump.

The couple is already parents to daughters James, seven, Inez, five, and Betty, two.

Reynolds and Lively have been together since 2010 when they met and starred together in the Warner Bros/DC superhero film ''Green Lantern''. They tied the knot in 2012.

While Lively was last seen in the 2020 film ''The Rhythm Section'', Reynolds recently starred in ''The Adam Project'', the 2022 Netflix movie.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022