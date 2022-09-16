Manny Jacinto joins 'Star Wars' series 'The Acolyte'

''The Good Place'' star Manny Jacinto is the latest addition to the upcoming ''Star Wars'' spin-off series ''The Acolyte''.

Jacinto joins previously announced cast members Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, and Jodie Turner-Smith, reported entertainment portal Deadline.

Details of the characters are being kept under wraps.

''The Acolyte'' is a mystery-thriller that will take the audience into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.

In the Star Wars universe, an acolyte can refer to individuals with force abilities who learn from a more experienced Sith Lord.

''The Acolyte'' hails from Lucasfilm, home of ''Star Wars'', and Leslye Headland.

Headland will serve as the director, writer, executive producer and showrunner of the series.

The series is expected to start production in London later this year.

