Raj: Teenage girl sold by her mother's live-in partner, married off to 40-yr-old man

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly sold by her mothers live-in partner for 3 lakh and married to a 40-year-old man in Rajasthans Dholpur, police said.The girl said her husband used to physically torture her and sexually assaulted her several times.

Raj: Teenage girl sold by her mother's live-in partner, married off to 40-yr-old man
A 14-year-old girl was allegedly sold by her mother's live-in partner for 3 lakh and married to a 40-year-old man in Rajasthan's Dholpur, police said.

The girl said her husband used to physically torture her and sexually assaulted her several times. She was also shamed and mentally harassed by her husband and in-laws for not being able to conceive, they said.

The victim in her statement claimed that she was sold in December 2021.

A zero FIR has been lodged under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections in Jawahar circle police station in Jaipur, and sent to Dholpur, Jawahar Nagar SHO Radharaman Gupta said.

He said the minor, who hails from a remote village in the Dholpur district, was found by the members of the Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) and handed over to the police. She has now been sent to the city's government shelter home after a medical examination, the official said.

Manish Sharma, director of Bachpan Bachao Andolan said, ''This incident highlights the plight of victims of child marriage and the pain they go through early in their life. It is high time that child marriage is looked at as a major crime against children rather than an acceptable social practice.''

