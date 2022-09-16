Shilpa Shetty shares a heartfelt message on Working Parents Day

Left Menu

It's working parent's day today and to mark the occasion, Shilpa Shetty Kundra dropped an adorable picture with her family on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-09-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 18:29 IST
Shilpa Shetty (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
It's working parent's day today and to mark the occasion, Shilpa Shetty Kundra dropped an adorable picture with her family on social media. Shilpa took her Instagram story and shared a picture featuring her Husband Raj Kundra, and her kids- Viaan and Samisha.

Along with the photo she wrote, "Our parents were working when we were younger... they rarely had this luxury. But, every day that I can spend quality time with my kids, despite all my commitments - is a boon for me. It fills my heart with gratitude to be able to become a kid again with them. Here's to celebrating every parent who is working towards giving their children a better life... Financially, emotionally, physically, and mentally. Make sure to give your parents a tight hug today!" Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Dhadkan' actor was recently seen in an action comedy film 'Nikamma' alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia.

She will soon be making her grand OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, which will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The film aims to pay an ode to the "selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism" of police personnel across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

