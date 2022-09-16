Was initially intimidated by Bachchan sir, says Rashmika Mandanna

Actor Rashmika Mandanna on Friday said she is glad she got the opportunity to share screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in her debut Hindi film ''Goodbye''.

Describing Bachchan as the ''best teacher of them all'', the ''Pushpa: The Rise'' star said it took her some time to get used to his ''magnetic'' personality.

''The experience of working with Bachchan sir has been absolutely amazing. I'm glad I got to do my first proper Hindi film with Bachchan sir. He's the best teacher of them all. ''The first day I met Bachchan sir, I was so intimidated because of his whole aura. He was so nice. I got to know him so much better as an actor over the shooting period,'' Mandanna told reporters here. The 26-year-old said she is transformed after working with Bachchan in ''Goodbye''.

''I am a sponge, so I absorb my co-star's talents. The Rashmika from before 'Goodbye' and after 'Goodbye' is entirely different and Bachchan sir plays a huge part in it,'' added Mandanna, whose favourite Bachchan films are ''Piku'' and ''Sholay''.

While the success of ''Pushpa'' was a contributing factor, the actor said she decided to make her Hindi debut because of her fans and well-wishers in Bollywood.

''I had received tremendous love whenever I came to Bombay. They would ask me, 'Why aren't you doing a film for us?' That's where the thought started. When I used to interact with people through social media, it started pouring in that 'you have to do a Hindi film now'. ''So, I started listening to Hindi scripts because of the audiences. In the meantime, 'Pushpa' happened and the response to it blew our minds. Today, here I am with 'Goodbye','' she added.

Mandanna, who predominantly works in Telugu and Kannada movies, said the hardest part about working on any film is dubbing.

''Dubbing is a very difficult task for me, all the time and in all the languages. It is the hardest thing that I have to do for a film. But, at the same time, I learn the language also. I can now talk in Hindi too. That's a good thing. I have one more language in my kitty.'' Asked about her thoughts on the 'north versus south films' debate, the actor said she was ''too small to comment'' on the matter.

She, however, said only the audience can decide the fate of a film.

''Around some time back, my film 'Sita Ramam' released and that got immense love from everywhere, not only the south but Hindi belt also. ''It depends on people's perspective what they like and what they want to watch in a film. It's all on the audience. We have done our job (with 'Goodbye') as actors, so I am very excited,'' she added.

''Goodbye'' is a family drama which explores themes of self-discovery, family dynamics and celebration of a journey called life. The film also stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta and Abhishek Khan.

Mandanna said it is a breezy slice-of-life family-oriented film, something she has never done before. ''I finished reading the script in an hour and a half. It flowed so freely. I had a gut feeling that I have to do this,'' she said.

Working on ''Goodbye'' brought the actor closer to her loved ones, she said.

''I have been working round-the-clock for the past five years... After working on this film, I realised the importance of creating memories with your family and friends.'' Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co, ''Goodbye'' is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 7.

