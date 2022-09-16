Left Menu

Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum crawling with giant ants

The meaning of "House Taken," which has previously shown in Colombia, Bolivia, the United States and Sweden, changes over time depending on its audience, he said. People migrate for different reasons, Gomezbarros added, such as "a country in bankruptcy, war or lack of opportunities." "Casa Tomada" is part of a larger exhibition, "Crawly Creatures", which will start Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 20:46 IST
Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum crawling with giant ants

Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum, home to Dutch masterpieces like Rembrandt's "Nightwatch", will temporarily have its walls and windows overrun by 700 giant ants, as part of a new exhibit.

By breaking artwork conventions, "House Taken," by Colombian artist Rafael Gomezbarros, wants to draw attention to migration and forced displacement. Inspired by the Colombian conflict between the government and guerrilla groups which started in 1964 and forced millions of Colombian citizens to leave their homes, the bodies of Gomezbarros's ants are made from two casts of human skulls, representing both victims and perpetrators, Gomezbarros told Reuters.

The ants' legs are sticks from Jasmine trees, used during the conflict to cover the bodies of victims to mask the smell of death. The meaning of "House Taken," which has previously shown in Colombia, Bolivia, the United States and Sweden, changes over time depending on its audience, he said.

People migrate for different reasons, Gomezbarros added, such as "a country in bankruptcy, war or lack of opportunities." "Casa Tomada" is part of a larger exhibition, "Crawly Creatures", which will start Sept. 30 and run up until Jan. 15, 2023. It focuses on the ever-changing perceptions of crawly creatures, such as ants but also toads, snakes and spiders, in the arts and sciences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022