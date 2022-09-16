Left Menu

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Dream Girl 2' to release in June 2023

Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, is set to arrive in cinema halls on June 29, 2023, the makers announced Friday.The upcoming film is the follow-up to the 2019 comedy-drama also starring Khurrana, who played a man whose female voice impersonation as Pooja begets attention from others.Khurrana said he is looking forward to Dream Girl 2, backed by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoors Balaji Motion Pictures.I am thankful to Ektaa that she has carried this franchise forward and made it bigger.

''Dream Girl 2'', starring Ayushmann Khurrana, is set to arrive in cinema halls on June 29, 2023, the makers announced Friday.

The upcoming film is the follow-up to the 2019 comedy-drama also starring Khurrana, who played a man whose female voice impersonation as Pooja begets attention from others.

Khurrana said he is looking forward to ''Dream Girl 2'', backed by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures.

''I am thankful to Ektaa that she has carried this franchise forward and made it bigger. I have found a friend in Raaj and it's exciting to team up with him again.

''Ananya Panday has been paired with me and I am looking forward to seeing the audience's reaction to our chemistry. Along with a cracking ensemble cast, 'Dream Girl 2' is sure to take the audiences on a hilarious roller-coaster ride,'' the 37-year-old actor said in a statement.

Raaj Shaandilyaa, who had helmed the first part, is also returning to direct ''Dream Girl 2''.

The upcoming movie also stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee.

''Dream Girl 2'' traces the journey of a small-town boy Karam (Khurrana), who is trying to live a serious life in Mathura and falls in love with Pari (Panday) but life is hell bent on not taking him seriously. In a turn of events Karam becomes Pooja which creates further chaos in his already chaotic life, according to the official synopsis.

Panday, whose recent release was ''Liger'', said she is excited to join the cast of ''Dream Girl 2''.

''I’m so grateful to be working with the most talented ensemble and of course the captain of our ship, the super Raaj sir. This one is going to be a treat for all those who loved 'Dream Girl'. Can’t wait for the audiences to see it,'' she added.

Ektaa Kapoor said audiences can expect ''double'' the fun, pun and dose of comedy in the sequel.

''Ayushmann has always been my ‘Dream Girl’, be it in the original or the upcoming sequel. The immense love that we got for 'Dream Girl' got us to turn it into a franchise to bring more to the audiences,'' the producer said.

''Dream Girl 2'' will take the humour and entertainment quotient a notch higher, added Bhavini Sheth, COO Balaji Motion Pictures.

