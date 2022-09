Entertainment News Roundup: R. Kelly found guilty on multiple counts in sexual abuse trial; Sentencing of rapper Nipsey Hussle's killer delayed and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Disney removes Star Wars film 'Rogue Squadron' from schedule

Walt Disney Co on Thursday pulled "Star Wars" movie "Rogue Squadron" from next year's film schedule and gave no indication on when the company would release a new movie in the blockbuster space franchise. The movie would have been the first "Star Wars" film to reach theaters since "The Rise of Skywalker" debuted in December 2019.

Viola Davis says 'The Woman King' offered "ownership, agency"

As an actor and producer for Sony Pictures' "The Woman King", Viola Davis said the Black woman historical epic was unlike any project she's worked on. The movie, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, is based on the true story of the Agojie, a real-life group of female warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s.

Rapper Cardi B pleads guilty to two misdemeanors in New York strip club fight

Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B pleaded guilty on Thursday to two misdemeanors stemming from a 2018 fight in a New York City strip club, prosecutors said, adding the rapper was sentenced to 15 days of community service. Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, also agreed to a three-year order of protection for the victims. Her plea covered one count of third-degree assault and one count of second-degree reckless endangerment.

R. Kelly found guilty on multiple counts in sexual abuse trial

R&B singer R. Kelly was found guilty on Wednesday on multiple charges of child pornography and luring underage girls to have sex with him but not guilty of obstructing a 2008 state case that ended with his acquittal. In his latest trial, Kelly - whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly - was found guilty by a jury on six out of 13 counts, prosecutors said.

'The Piano Lesson' is back on Broadway, starring Samuel L. Jackson

American playwright August Wilson's "The Piano Lesson" is returning to Broadway, with Samuel L. Jackson starring and his wife directing. The Pulitzer Prize-winning work, set in 1936, tells the story of a brother and sister battling over what to do with an heirloom piano that has images of their family carved by an enslaved ancestor.

Sentencing of rapper Nipsey Hussle's killer delayed

A California man convicted of first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting of Grammy-winning rapper Nipsey Hussle had his sentencing delayed on Thursday and rescheduled to Nov. 3. Judge Clay Jacke of the Los Angeles Superior Court allowed the defense motion to delay the sentencing for about six weeks to give the defense attorneys for Eric Ronald Holder, 32, more time to prepare for the hearing.

'Squid Game' director in dilemma over reviving dead characters for second season

The director of Netflix's huge hit series "Squid Game" said on Friday that he was in a dilemma over whether and how to revive dead characters as he prepared for a second season after making history at the Emmys last week. "Squid Game" became Netflix Inc's most-watched series ever after its release last September, creating countless online memes and Halloween costumes and kickstarting sales of green tracksuits.

Suriname threatens legal action over South Korean hit Netflix show

South Korean residents in Suriname have been told to take care of their safety by the embassy after the Latin American country said it would explore legal action against the producers of South Korea's hit Netflix series "Narco-Saints" which fosters negative images of the country by portraying it as a "narco state." The show, released this month and titled "Suriname" in South Korea, tells the story of a man who risked his life to join a secret mission to capture a Korean drug lord operating in Suriname, based on real-life events from about two decades ago.

Season premiere of 'Handmaid's Tale' shows women resisting oppression

Elizabeth Moss is returning for Season 5 of the Hulu series "The Handmaid's Tale" as June Osborne, a woman resisting the oppressive government of Gilead. The series has gained popularity for addressing the timely issues of reproductive rights and women's rights with acclaim for the depth of its characters. The dystopian storyline is based on the 1985 novel of the same name by author Margaret Atwood.

