'Yellowstone' prequel '1923' casts Robert Patrick

Hollywood star Robert Patrick has bagged a prominent role in the 'Yellowstone' prequel series '1923'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2022 08:36 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 08:36 IST
Robert Patrick (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Robert Patrick has bagged a prominent role in the 'Yellowstone' prequel series '1923'. He is the latest addition to the cast of the series, joining previously announced cast members Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as well as Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Julia Schlaepfer, Deadline reported.

The new instalment of the Taylor Sheridan franchise will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family before the events of Yellowstone and explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the Mountain West, and the Duttons who call it home. '1923' is currently in production in Montana and will debut on Paramount+ in December 2022.

As per Variety, Brandon Sklenar has also joined the cast of Sklenar will portray Spencer Dutton, "Jacob Dutton's (Ford) nephew and John Dutton Sr.'s (Dale) brother, who has witnessed the horrors of World War I."(ANI)

