Left Menu

Sara Ali Khan repeats look from her debut movie 'Kedarnath'

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan relived the memories of her debut film 'Kedarnath' by repeating outfit from the film. The actor on Friday dropped a picture on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-09-2022 11:01 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 10:26 IST
Sara Ali Khan repeats look from her debut movie 'Kedarnath'
Sara Ali Khan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan relived the memories of her debut film 'Kedarnath' by repeating outfits from the film. The actor on Friday dropped a picture on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Love Aaj Kal 2' actor treated fans with new pictures and left them inspired by repeating clothes.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Decided to repeat my Kedarnath wardrobe. Sometimes repeating is the closest to reliving." In the picture, Sara could be seen holding a cardboard with a look from the film, which she recreated in the latest picture.

She was seen dressed in a purple-orange salwar suit. But Sara made some changes in the look as she opted for an orange shrug instead of a dupatta that she wore for the film look. The 'Atrangi Re' actor carried a dewy makeup look and accessorized her outfit with statement jewellery.

The 27-year-old actor kept her tresses open to match the look. Sara Ali Khan made her acting debut alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in her 2018 flick 'Kedarnath', directly by Abhishek Kapoor. The plot of the movie was based on the devastating floods which occured in Uttarakhand in 2013.

The film was an inter-faith love story between a wealthy Hindu girl (played by Sara) and a pithoo Muslim boy (played by Sushant). Sushant walked long distances with Sara on his back as a requirement for the film. She is quite active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life with her fans through Instagram.

The actor also posts glimpses of her travel getaways to exotic locations as well. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's next. She also has 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. The film is being directed by Pawan Kriplani who earlier helmed 'Bhoot Police' and is bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
4
Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022