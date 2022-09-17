Pratik Gandhi’s film ‘Atithi Bhooto Bhava’ to release on September 23

Actor Pratik Gandhi-starrer film "Atithi Bhooto Bhava" is set for a direct to digital release on September 23 on ZEE5, the streamer has announced.

Directed by Hardik Gajjar, the romantic-comedy also stars Jackie Shroff and Sharmin Segal.

''Atithi Bhooto Bhava'' follows the story of Srikant Shirodkar (Gandhi), a witty stand-up comedian who takes his relationships for granted including with his beautiful live-in girlfriend Netra Bannerjee (Segal).

''Things take a turn when a ghost named Makhan Singh (Shroff) enters their lives and asks Srikant to fulfil a promise made by him. Confused Srikant then realises that he has been reborn and that he was Makhan Singh's Darji (grandfather) in 1975,'' the official synopsis read.

Gandhi said "Atithi Bhooto Bhava" is an entertaining film, laced with emotions, and he hopes the audiences will have a great time watching it.

''I was inclined towards the script because it had a different narrative. In times when there are thrillers and murder mysteries, 'Atithi Bhooto Bhava' is a light-hearted romantic musical film which will connect with the audiences and make them believe in love again," the 42-year-old actor said in a statement.

Shroff said he chose to do the film because he got the opportunity to play a completely different role in it.

"I have portrayed enormous characters, but Makhan Singh in 'Atithi Bhooto Bhava' was something different. Portraying a ghost was very exciting and thought it would be captivating for the audience to see me in this role as well," the actor said.

Segal, who made her acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali-produced film "Malaal", said the movie will make people realise the value of love.

''I strongly believe that love should be expressed when felt and that's one of the main messages of this film,'' she said.

"Love is a very complex emotion. There are multiple interpretations of love that exist. I wanted to understand whether true Love really exists and that's why I couldn't refuse this script," she added.

Also featuring Divinaa Thackur, Simran Sharma and Prabhjyot Singh, "Atithi Bhooto Bhava" is presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada of PEN Studios.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)