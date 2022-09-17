Patnaik wishes PM Modi on birthday

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday and wished him good health.

Modi was born on September 17, 1950 in Gujarat's Vadnagar. ''Warm greetings to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on birthday. Wishing you good health and long life,'' Patnaik said on Twitter. Odisha-based artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand artwork on Puri sea beach on the occasion of the prime minister's birth anniversary. ''Wishing Our Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on his birthday. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath bless him with long and healthy life to serve mother India. I have created a SandArt installation used 1213 Mud Tea Cups on sand with message #HappyBirthDayModiJi at Puri beach, Odisha,'' the artist wrote on the microblogging site. The BJP's state unit organised several events to celebrate PM Modi’s birth anniversary.

