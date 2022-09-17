Ranvir Shorey's father passes away

Left Menu

Actor Ranvir Shorey on Saturday said his father Krishnan Dev has died at the age of 92.Shorey, known for movies such as Khosla Ka Ghosla, Traffic Signal, Bheja Fry and Lootcase, shared the news in a post on Instagram.The actor said his father passed away on Friday night and was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-09-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 14:40 IST
Actor Ranvir Shorey on Saturday said his father Krishnan Dev has died at the age of 92.

Shorey, known for movies such as ''Khosla Ka Ghosla'', ''Traffic Signal'', ''Bheja Fry'' and ''Lootcase'', shared the news in a post on Instagram.

The actor said his father passed away on Friday night and was ''surrounded by his children and grandchildren''.

''My beloved father, Krishan Dev Shorey, passed away peacefully last night at the ripe old age of 92, surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He leaves behind wonderful memories and many admirers. I have lost my greatest source of inspiration and protection,'' the 50-year-old actor wrote.

Shorey's friends and colleagues from the film industry condoled his father's demise. Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor wrote, ''Deepest condolences brother.'' ''Heartfelt condolences,'' actor Divya Dutta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

