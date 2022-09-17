Left Menu

Boss Lady: Vidya Balan flashes Bossy expression in latest video

Bollywood Diva Vidya Balan dropped an amusing video in which she showcased her Friday Bossy look.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-09-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 14:44 IST
Boss Lady: Vidya Balan flashes Bossy expression in latest video
Vidya Balan (image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood Diva Vidya Balan dropped an amusing video in which she showcased her Friday Bossy look. The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself, where she opted for a red pantsuit and gave a sizzling bossy look. In the video, she said, "If you are going to gossip, at least make sure you are well dressed. You can't look shit and talk shit at the same time.'

https://www.instagram.com/p/CikuN1DDHSw/?hl=en Shakuntala Devi Actor, slaying the industry for a long time. She uploaded a video with the Caption "Well dressed for Friday".

After watching the video, Bollywood celebs and fans started bombarding the comment section with heart, fire, and laughter emoticons, showing their love for the actor. Vidya also keeps entertaining her admirers by posting videos, on a regular basis, on her social media handles and her fans are always enthralled by her beauty.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, the 'Parineeta' actor was last seen with Shefali Shah in the film 'Jalsa', which is a production of T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment and is directed by Suresh Triveni. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video and received a decent response from the netizens. She will soon be seen in 'Neeyat' and another untitled movie directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
3
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia
4
Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022