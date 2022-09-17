Sunny Deol hugs his son in latest picture

Actor Sunny Deol dropped an adorable picture with his son Rajveer on Saturday, on social media. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Ghayal' actor treated fans with a new family picture.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "What a father needs, just a son hugs his father once a day. #happiness." In the picture, the father-son duo was seen twinning black and grey outfits. Sunny's son Rajveer was seen giving his father a tight hug while sitting on the ground.

At the backdrop, there is a waterfall. As soon as the picture was posted, the actor's friends and family chimed into the comment section.

Sunny's brother Bobby Deol reacted with heart emojis. One of the users wrote, "Awwww....best dad son picture."

Rajveer is Sunny Deol's younger son. Earlier in 2019, the 'Gadar' actor's elder son Karan Deol had made his Bollywood romantic-drama film, 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' opposite Sahher Bambba.With Rajveer, filmmaker Suraj Barjatya's son Avnish Barjatya is also venturing into Indian cinema with the untitled directorial project Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be seen in 'Chup: Revenge of the artist' which is all set to hit the theatres on September 23.

'Chup' is directed by R Balki and also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Bhatt.The film is touted as a romantic psychopath thriller. It is said that the film is a homage to master filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic 'Kaagaz Ke Phool'. Shreya Dhanwanthary is also a part of the film. The screenplay and dialogues of 'Chup: Revenge of Artist' have been co-written by Balki and critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani. With music by composer Amit Trivedi and Vishal Sinha credited as the film's director of photography (DOP), 'Chup: Revenge of Artist' is co-produced by Pranab Kapadia and Anirudh Sharma.

He is also coming up with 'Gadar 2' and 'Apne 2'.Sunny also has Soorya in his kitty. Reportedly, the film is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam crime thriller 'Joseph'. In April, he unveiled his look from the film in which he was seen sitting on a staircase, looking lost in some deep thoughts. (ANI)

