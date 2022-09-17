Mamata wishes PM Modi on his birthday
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday extended her greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 72nd birthday.Banerjee, a vocal critic of the PM, prayed for his good health.
Banerjee, a vocal critic of the PM, prayed for his good health. Taking to Twitter, the TMC supremo wrote, ''Heartiest greetings to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his 72nd birthday. I pray to God for your good health and happiness.'' Modi on Saturday released cheetahs brought from Namibia into a special enclosure at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh.
The PM, on the occasion of his birthday, also clicked some photographs of these spotted animals on a professional camera after releasing them into the enclosure.
