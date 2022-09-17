Mamata wishes PM Modi on his birthday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday extended her greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 72nd birthday.

Banerjee, a vocal critic of the PM, prayed for his good health. Taking to Twitter, the TMC supremo wrote, ''Heartiest greetings to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his 72nd birthday. I pray to God for your good health and happiness.'' Modi on Saturday released cheetahs brought from Namibia into a special enclosure at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh.

The PM, on the occasion of his birthday, also clicked some photographs of these spotted animals on a professional camera after releasing them into the enclosure.

