Left Menu

Mamata wishes PM Modi on his birthday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday extended her greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 72nd birthday.Banerjee, a vocal critic of the PM, prayed for his good health.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-09-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 16:06 IST
Mamata wishes PM Modi on his birthday
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday extended her greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 72nd birthday.

Banerjee, a vocal critic of the PM, prayed for his good health. Taking to Twitter, the TMC supremo wrote, ''Heartiest greetings to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his 72nd birthday. I pray to God for your good health and happiness.'' Modi on Saturday released cheetahs brought from Namibia into a special enclosure at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh.

The PM, on the occasion of his birthday, also clicked some photographs of these spotted animals on a professional camera after releasing them into the enclosure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
3
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia
4
Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022