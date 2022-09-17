Preity G Zinta shares glimpses with husband Gene

Actor Preity G Zinta shared an adorable photo with her husband Gene Goodenough on her social media handle. On Saturday, Preity took to her Instagram to post a loveable pic with her husband, where they can be seen enjoying the moment together.

The actor perfectly captured love and mood in the selfie!! She was seen in a yellow dress, on the other hand, her husband is in a light blue shirt.

She captioned the post, "Caribbean vibes #ting" along with heart emojis. "Hello Favorite Couple", a social media user wrote with heart emojis.

Preity keeps posting a picture with her family on a regular basis. Earlier, the actor celebrated this year's mother's day with her twinnies and dropped a beautiful picture with them along with her mother Nilprabha Zinta.

In November 2021, Preity and Gene welcomed twins Jai and Gia. The children were born via surrogacy. (ANI)

