Left Menu

Preity G Zinta shares glimpses with husband Gene

Actor Preity G Zinta shared an adorable photo with her husband Gene Goodenough on her social media handle.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-09-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 16:07 IST
Preity G Zinta shares glimpses with husband Gene
Preity Zinta with husband Gene Goodenough (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Preity G Zinta shared an adorable photo with her husband Gene Goodenough on her social media handle. On Saturday, Preity took to her Instagram to post a loveable pic with her husband, where they can be seen enjoying the moment together.

The actor perfectly captured love and mood in the selfie!! She was seen in a yellow dress, on the other hand, her husband is in a light blue shirt.

She captioned the post, "Caribbean vibes #ting" along with heart emojis. "Hello Favorite Couple", a social media user wrote with heart emojis.

Preity keeps posting a picture with her family on a regular basis. Earlier, the actor celebrated this year's mother's day with her twinnies and dropped a beautiful picture with them along with her mother Nilprabha Zinta.

In November 2021, Preity and Gene welcomed twins Jai and Gia. The children were born via surrogacy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
3
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia
4
Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022