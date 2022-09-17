Artists create 12-ft long rangoli of PM Modi
The beautifully designed portrait is attracting a large number of people.The artists, Ashwath Acharya and Spoorthy Acharya, said they took 15 hours to complete the rangoli. The two artists said they have shown their respect and love towards Prime Minister Modi through their art.
- Country:
- India
Two artists from Brahmavar and Sastan in Udupi district have designed a 12-feet long rangoli portrait dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday on Saturday.
The colourful portrait, which is 12 feet long and 7.5 feet in width is exhibited at Chenna Keshava Kalyana Mantapa in Sastan near Brahmavar. The beautifully designed portrait is attracting a large number of people.
The artists, Ashwath Acharya and Spoorthy Acharya, said they took 15 hours to complete the rangoli. The art has also grabbed the attention of social media.
Spoorthy Acharya is a lecturer by profession at a government junior college at Byndoor and Ashwath is a painter. The two artists said they have shown their respect and love towards Prime Minister Modi through their art.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
INS Vikrant not a mere war machine but proof of India's skill and talent. It is special, different. PM Modi.
PM Modi to commission INS Vikrant today
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant
INS Vikrant is an example of Government's thrust to making India's defence sector self-reliant: PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils new ensign of the Indian Navy.