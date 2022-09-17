Left Menu

'Star Wars' Disney Plus series 'The Acolyte' casts Manny Jacinto

'The Good Place' star Manny Jacinto has joined the cast of the 'Star Wars' series 'The Acolyte' at Disney Plus.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 20:27 IST
Manny Jacinto (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'The Good Place' star Manny Jacinto has joined the cast of the 'Star Wars' series 'The Acolyte' at Disney Plus. According to Variety, along with Lee Jung-Jae and Jodie Turner-Smith, Jacinto co-stars in the show with Amandla Stenberg, the previously revealed series lead. Stenberg, Jacinto, and Lee will reportedly be the three main protagonists in the series, according to insiders.

Jacinto is best known for playing Jason in the acclaimed NBC sitcom 'The Good Place,' a not-so-bright Floridian with a soft spot for Blake Bortles and the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played the part of Jason for the entirety of the show's four seasons on the network. Since then, he has appeared in 'Brand New Cherry Flavor' on Netflix and 'Nine Perfect Strangers' on Hulu. He has acted in movies including 'I Want You Back' and 'Bad Times at the El Royale,' as well as the popular sequel 'Top Gun: Maverick.' The co-creator of 'Russian Doll,' Leslye Headland, will serve as the show's showrunner, writer, director, and executive producer on 'The Acolyte,' which is set to premiere in April 2020, according to an exclusive report from Variety. In July 2022, Stenberg received approval for the leading part. However, it is known that the programme is set a century before the events of 'Star Wars: Episode I -- The Phantom Menace.' Official storyline information is being kept under wraps. According to legend, it shows the galaxy during the height of the High Republic, when the Jedi were at their most powerful and the Sith were thought to have been exterminated from the cosmos.

The live-action 'Star Wars' series 'The Acolyte' is only one of many available on Disney Plus. The third season of 'The Mandalorian' will be released in 2023, and the 'Rogue One' prequel 'Andor' will premiere on September 21. Obi-Wan Kenobi and 'The Book of Boba Fett' are two other recent additions, while 'Skeleton Crew' with Jude Law and 'Ahsoka' with Rosario Dawson are on the way. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

