Man kills wife suspecting her fidelity

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 17-09-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 20:40 IST
A 33-year-old man allegedly killed his wife as he suspected her character in Pachpaoli area of Nagpur city and reported the crime to police himself, an official said on Saturday. After killing his wife Sonu (36) on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, Parshuram Swamideen Brahmane (33) surrendered himself at Pachpaoli police station, he said. Brahmane, who worked as a mortuary attendant at a hospital and was alcoholic, used to quarrel with his wife accusing her of having an extra-marital affair, the police official said.

After yet another quarrel on Friday night, his wife threatened to commit suicide.

The accused, who was drunk, hit her with a wooden stool repeatedly, leaving her in a pool of blood, the official said. Then he went to the police station and reported the incident. Police went back to the house with him and found Sonu lying dead.

A case of murder has been registered against Brahmane, the official said.

