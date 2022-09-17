Left Menu

Kanye West says '80 per cent' of the time Kim Kardashian has their kids

American rapper and songwriter Kanye West has admitted that his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, has their kids "80 per cent of the time."

17-09-2022
American rapper and songwriter Kanye West has admitted that his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, has their kids "80 per cent of the time." According to Page Six, Kanye has given the statement after he tried to get Kim to split their children's education between their school in Los Angeles and his Donda Academy.

Recently, while speaking on the 'Alo Full Mind' podcast, he revealed, "Even to this day, I'll still give Kim advice on things that could help because that's going to go to the kids," reported Page Six. "She's still gotta 80 per cent of the time raise those children, so what people saw when I was going back and forth is I have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw [...] to the curriculum because my parents were able to do that to me," he added, reported Page Six.

West has aired his disagreements with the way she has been raising their children, specifically regarding education, ever since Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021. "The standard curriculums that are there, we have to balance them," he said on the podcast, advocating for his Donda Academy. He added that the private school helps students build their "self-confidence," something he wants to pass on to his own children.

However, Kim has been hesitant to send her children to the secretive Christian school, prompting online outbursts from Kanye. "You're not allowed to even stand up for the things that you're handing to your family," he explained while talking about his social media tirades, as per Page Six. (ANI)

