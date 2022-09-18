Left Menu

Virat Kohli gets a stylish haircut ahead of T20 World Cup

It's a known fact that Virat Kohli loves experimenting with his hair, especially before every cricket series. He is one of those cricketers who has never shied away from trying out different hairdos.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2022 09:06 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 09:06 IST
Virat Kohli gets a stylish haircut ahead of T20 World Cup
Virat Kohli (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

It's a known fact that Virat Kohli loves experimenting with his hair, especially before every cricket series. He is one of those cricketers who has never shied away from trying out different hairdos. As he is now gearing up for the T20 World Cup in Australia, Kohli has once again grabbed attention with his hairstyle.

Several images of Kohli's new look have surfaced online. Originally, the pictures were shared by celebrity hairstylist Rashid Salmani who stated that he has given Kohli the new look. "With the king himself," Rashid captioned the post.

In the post, Virat is seen flaunting his undercut. Reacting to the post, singer Harrdy Sandhu commented, " chaa gaye guru."

"He is looking so hot," a fan commented. The ICC T20 World Cup in Australia will start from October 16 and India will play their first match against Pakistan on October 23.

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, and Arshdeep Singh will play for Team India. Before the World Cup, Team India will be locking horns against Australia in a three-match T20I series starting from September 20 at Mohali. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals; U.S. FDA approves bluebird bio's gene therapy for a rare neurological disorder and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arriv...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022