Left Menu

David Beckham gets emotional after waiting in 12-hour line to mourn Queen

Thousands of people spent London's coldest night in months huddled in line to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, and former England soccer captain David Beckham was one of the many mourners.

ANI | London | Updated: 18-09-2022 09:15 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 09:15 IST
David Beckham gets emotional after waiting in 12-hour line to mourn Queen
David Beckham and late Queen Elizabeth II (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Thousands of people spent London's coldest night in months huddled in line to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, and former England soccer captain David Beckham was one of the many mourners. David reportedly waited for over 12 hours in the queue to catch a glimpse of the queen's coffin, Page Six reported.

He appeared to have lined up without his famous family at 2:00 a.m. on Friday morning and waited over 12 hours to see the Queen lying in state. He even got emotional. He was spotted wiping away tears inside Westminster Hall on Friday.

David was dressed in mourning clothes, wearing a black suit and a black cap. He removed his cap when he entered the hall. He didn't seem to mind the attention he got in line and reportedly even bought a bunch of lucky fans doughnuts to keep them energised as they waited in the long line, one person mentioned on Twitter, Page Six reported.

"I was so lucky I was able to have a few moments in my life to be around Her Majesty," he told ITV News on Friday. "A sad day but it's a day to remember the incredible legacy she left." After the queen passed away on September 8, David shared a post on Instagram paying his tribute.

"I'm truly saddened by the death of Her Majesty, The Queen. What an outpouring of love and respect we saw for the Platinum Jubilee for her life of service," he wrote on Instagram. David had met the queen several times, including a gathering at Buckingham Palace in 2015 and an awards ceremony in 2002. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals; U.S. FDA approves bluebird bio's gene therapy for a rare neurological disorder and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arriv...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022