Entertainment News Roundup: Disney removes Star Wars film 'Rogue Squadron' from schedule; Viola Davis says 'The Woman King' offered "ownership, agency" and more

Disney removes Star Wars film 'Rogue Squadron' from schedule

Walt Disney Co on Thursday pulled "Star Wars" movie "Rogue Squadron" from next year's film schedule and gave no indication on when the company would release a new movie in the blockbuster space franchise. The movie would have been the first "Star Wars" film to reach theaters since "The Rise of Skywalker" debuted in December 2019.

Viola Davis says 'The Woman King' offered "ownership, agency"

As an actor and producer for Sony Pictures' "The Woman King", Viola Davis said the Black woman historical epic was unlike any project she's worked on. The movie, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, is based on the true story of the Agojie, a real-life group of female warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s.

'The Piano Lesson' is back on Broadway, starring Samuel L. Jackson

American playwright August Wilson's "The Piano Lesson" is returning to Broadway, with Samuel L. Jackson starring and his wife directing. The Pulitzer Prize-winning work, set in 1936, tells the story of a brother and sister battling over what to do with an heirloom piano that has images of their family carved by an enslaved ancestor.

'Squid Game' director in dilemma over reviving dead characters for second season

The director of Netflix's huge hit series "Squid Game" said on Friday that he was in a dilemma over whether and how to revive dead characters as he prepared for a second season after making history at the Emmys last week. "Squid Game" became Netflix Inc's most-watched series ever after its release last September, creating countless online memes and Halloween costumes and kickstarting sales of green tracksuits.

Native American actress and activist reflects on 1973 Academy Awards protest

Half a century ago, actor and activist Sacheen Littlefeather took the stage in a traditional buckskin dress at the Academy Awards show to decline an Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando, launching into a speech about the film industry's mistreatment of Native Americans. She was booed off the stage of the 1973 ceremony after 60 seconds for the remarks, which drew attention to an Indigenous people's protest at Wounded Knee, South Dakota. She was then professionally boycotted by the film industry for decades.

Longest running show on Broadway, 'Phantom of the Opera' to close

"The Phantom of the Opera," the longest-running show on Broadway, is set to close on Feb. 18, 2023 due to a sharp drop in ticket sales even after New York theaters reopened following the pandemic lockdown. "Phantom" is a staple within the Broadway world with over 70 major theater wins and 13,733 performances since its debut in 1988. Despite its legacy, the New York Post reported that the show was losing $1 million a month.

