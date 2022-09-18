Left Menu

Blake Lively confirms pregnancy, slams paparazzi for freaking her kids

Much love she concluded.Lively revealed her pregnancy on Thursday after she appeared at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Womens Summit on Thursday.The actor posed for the shutterbugs in a sequined long-sleeved mini dress flaunting her baby bump.Lively and Reynolds, 45, are already parents to daughters James, seven, Inez, five, and Betty, two.They have been together since 2010 when they met and starred together in the Warner BrosDC superhero film Green Lantern.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-09-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 11:44 IST
Blake Lively confirms pregnancy, slams paparazzi for freaking her kids
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Blake Lively has confirmed she is expecting her fourth child with actor-husband Ryan Reynolds. In an Instagram post, the 35-year-old actor also blasted the paparazzi for queuing up outside her home to get pictures of her.

''Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out,'' Lively wrote along with photos of her with her friends and family, where she is showing her baby bump.

The photos included one with her friend Taylor Swift and in another, she is embracing her older sister, Robyn Lively.

Lively thanked the people who abide by the “No Kids Policy” of celebrities, which urges media outlets to stop buying photos from paparazzi of stars’ kids.

''Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a ‘No Kids Policy.’ You all make all the difference. Much love!'' she concluded.

Lively revealed her pregnancy on Thursday after she appeared at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit on Thursday.

The actor posed for the shutterbugs in a sequined long-sleeved mini dress flaunting her baby bump.

Lively and Reynolds, 45, are already parents to daughters James, seven, Inez, five, and Betty, two.

They have been together since 2010 when they met and starred together in the Warner Bros/DC superhero film ''Green Lantern''. The couple tied the knot in 2012.

While Lively was last seen in the 2020 film ''The Rhythm Section'', Reynolds recently starred in ''The Adam Project'', the 2022 Netflix movie.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals; U.S. FDA approves bluebird bio's gene therapy for a rare neurological disorder and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arriv...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022