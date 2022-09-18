Left Menu

Sidharth Malhotra meets fans at India Gate during 'Yodha' shoot

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is currently in Delhi for the shoot of 'Yodha'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 14:26 IST
Sidharth Malhotra meets fans at India Gate during 'Yodha' shoot
Sidharth Malhotra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is currently in Delhi for the shoot of 'Yodha'. On Sunday, he was spotted at the India Gate filming a few important film sequences. And guess what? His fans thronged the India Gate to catch a glimpse of Sidharth.

Several images and videos have been doing the rounds on the internet in which Sidharth is seen greeting his fans. He even clicked pictures with them.

Prior to Delhi, Sidharth was in Manali for 'Yodha' shoot. Being helmed by the dynamic duo - Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, 'Yodha' also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. It is touted as an action thriller.

Apart from 'Yodha', Sidharth will also be seen in 'Thank God' with Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 25, 2022. He also has 'Mission Majnu' with Rashmika Mandanna in his kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals; U.S. FDA approves bluebird bio's gene therapy for a rare neurological disorder and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arriv...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022