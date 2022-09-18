Elton John scheduled to perform at White House for special event

British singer-songwriter Elton John will be performing at the White House next week for an event, 'A Night When Hope and History Rhyme'. According to Deadline, an invite that went out in recent days states that the singer will perform on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday.

As the White House returns to normal following Covid, Elton will be the latest entertainer to perform, albeit attendees are required to get tested. This week on the South Lawn James Taylor performed at a ceremony marking the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. The Bidens also hosted a pre-taped 'In Performance at the White House' in December. That event featured performances by Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, Virginia Bocelli, Camila Cabello, Eric Church, Jonas Brothers, Norah Jones, Pentatonix and Billy Porter, reported Deadline.

Meanwhile, last month, Elton and Britney Spears released 'Hold Me Closer', a re-imagined duet of the piano man's immortal tune, 'Tiny Dancer'. 'Tiny Dancer' was originally released in 1971 and was a minor hit in the U.S. and Europe at the time, but gained a second life when featured in a key scene in Cameron Crowe's 2000 film 'Almost Famous', a semi-autobiographical retelling of his experiences as a young rock writer in the early 1970s. (ANI)

