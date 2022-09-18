Left Menu

Elton John scheduled to perform at White House for special event

British singer-songwriter Elton John will be performing at the White House next week for an event, 'A Night When Hope and History Rhyme'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-09-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 18:39 IST
Elton John scheduled to perform at White House for special event
Elton John (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

British singer-songwriter Elton John will be performing at the White House next week for an event, 'A Night When Hope and History Rhyme'. According to Deadline, an invite that went out in recent days states that the singer will perform on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday.

As the White House returns to normal following Covid, Elton will be the latest entertainer to perform, albeit attendees are required to get tested. This week on the South Lawn James Taylor performed at a ceremony marking the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. The Bidens also hosted a pre-taped 'In Performance at the White House' in December. That event featured performances by Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, Virginia Bocelli, Camila Cabello, Eric Church, Jonas Brothers, Norah Jones, Pentatonix and Billy Porter, reported Deadline.

Meanwhile, last month, Elton and Britney Spears released 'Hold Me Closer', a re-imagined duet of the piano man's immortal tune, 'Tiny Dancer'. 'Tiny Dancer' was originally released in 1971 and was a minor hit in the U.S. and Europe at the time, but gained a second life when featured in a key scene in Cameron Crowe's 2000 film 'Almost Famous', a semi-autobiographical retelling of his experiences as a young rock writer in the early 1970s. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Saturn's rings; Australian fish fossils get to the heart of vertebrate evolution

Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Satur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022