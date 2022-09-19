Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Longest running show on Broadway, 'Phantom of the Opera' to close; Native American actress and activist reflects on 1973 Academy Awards protest

She was then professionally boycotted by the film industry for decades. Longest running show on Broadway, 'Phantom of the Opera' to close "The Phantom of the Opera,” the longest-running show on Broadway, is set to close on Feb. 18, 2023 due to a sharp drop in ticket sales even after New York theaters reopened following the pandemic lockdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2022 02:39 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 02:26 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Longest running show on Broadway, 'Phantom of the Opera' to close; Native American actress and activist reflects on 1973 Academy Awards protest
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Native American actress and activist reflects on 1973 Academy Awards protest

Half a century ago, actor and activist Sacheen Littlefeather took the stage in a traditional buckskin dress at the Academy Awards show to decline an Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando, launching into a speech about the film industry's mistreatment of Native Americans. She was booed off the stage of the 1973 ceremony after 60 seconds for the remarks, which drew attention to an Indigenous people's protest at Wounded Knee, South Dakota. She was then professionally boycotted by the film industry for decades.

Longest running show on Broadway, 'Phantom of the Opera' to close

"The Phantom of the Opera," the longest-running show on Broadway, is set to close on Feb. 18, 2023 due to a sharp drop in ticket sales even after New York theaters reopened following the pandemic lockdown. "Phantom" is a staple within the Broadway world with over 70 major theater wins and 13,733 performances since its debut in 1988. Despite its legacy, the New York Post reported that the show was losing $1 million a month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
3
"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordinated translocation of Cheetahs from Namibia to India

"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordina...

 India
4
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022