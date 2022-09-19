Priyanka Chopra enjoys her 'mother-daughter' day, as she goes on a car ride with Malti Marie

Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra is currently enjoying the best phase of her life, motherhood. On Monday morning, she treated her fans to a new picture of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Priyanka Chopra is currently enjoying the best phase of her life, motherhood. On Monday morning, she treated her fans to a new picture of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Taking to Instagram, the 'Don' actor shared a glimpse of her daughter on her story which she captioned, " big apple here we come."

In the picture, Priyanka's daughter could be seen sitting inside a car on a baby seat. Although her face is hidden behind the baby set, only her hands and legs can be seen in the picture.

Priyanka and singer Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

