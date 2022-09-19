Left Menu

John Bradley, Joanne Froggatt to star 'North Shore' series from Paramount+

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-09-2022 09:37 IST
''Game of Thrones'' alum John Bradley is set to headline ''North Shore'', a crime thriller series set up at the streaming service Paramount+.

Joanne Froggatt, best known for ''Downton Abbey'', is also part of the project which hails from ''Cold Feet'' creator Mike Bullen.

According to entertainment website Deadline, the first season of the Australian original ''North Shore'' will consist of six episodes. Gregor Jordan will direct the show.

Set on and around Sydney Harbour, the series follows the clash of cultures when British and Australian detectives team to solve a complex murder mystery, and uncover a conspiracy with international political consequences.

Bradley will play the series lead Max Wylie, a British detective who, offside with his colleagues, is seconded to Australia to observe the investigation into the suspicious death of a young woman, the daughter of a British cabinet minister.

''When Max travels to Australia his life is at a crossroads. His boss doubts Max is a team player and questions whether he has a future in the police, and his wife is contemplating calling time on their marriage,'' read the synopsis of ''North Shore''.

Froggatt, who has closed a one-year deal to star in season one, will play Abigail Crawford. It is unclear whether she is the cabinet minister.

The series is financed in part by Screen Australia and also produced in association with ITV Studios. Production on ''North Shore'' is expected to begin mid-October in Sydney.

