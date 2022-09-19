Left Menu

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Doctor G' books October 14 release date

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-09-2022 10:12 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 10:12 IST
Campus comedy-drama ''Doctor G'' is slated to be released in theatres on October 14, the makers announced on Monday.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh, the film marks the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap.

Production house Junglee Pictures shared the release date of the film on Twitter.

''ZindaGi hai inki full of Googly. Chahiye tha Orthopedics, par ban gaye DoctorG. Get ready for your appointments, #DoctorG will attend to you in theatres from 14th October 2022,'' the banner said in the tweet.

''Doctor G'' is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, Saurabh Bharat along with Kashyap.

Produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey, the film also stars Shefali Shah in a guest appearance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

