New poster of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Uunchai' out

Amitabh Bachchan shared a new poster from his upcoming film 'Uunchai' on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-09-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 15:00 IST
Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Amitabh Bachchan shared a new poster from his upcoming film 'Uunchai' on Monday. Amitabh, in the poster, could be seen along with his costar Anupam Kher and Boman Irani sitting on a hilltop amid a mesmerising view of the Himalayas.

https://www.instagram.com/amitabhbachchan/?hl=en Taking to Instagram, the actor dropped the poster captioning it, "Proud to bring to you the second poster of our film #Uunchai. Come watch me and my friends @anupampkher and @boman_irani celebrate friendship, adventure and life with your friends and family! A film by #SoorajBarjatya and @rajshrifilms in association with @mahaveer_jain_films and @boundlessmedia.in, @uunchaithemovie will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22. Save the Date!"

Anupam Kher and Boman Irani also shared the poster. Anupam wrote in Hindi," Introducing my next film.... Uunchai! With Uunchai... Celebrate #Friendship. Celebrate #Adventure. Celebrate #Life!! Experience the magic of #Uunchai on 11.11.22!." On the other hand, Boman wrote, "Super excited to unveil the second poster of our film #Uunchai!"

Earlier, on the occasion of friendship day, Amitab unveiled the first poster of his film 'Uunchai'. The film is Directed by Sooraj Barjatya under Raj Shri production.

The film which is set to hit the theatres in November this year will see Neena Gupta, and Sarika, with Parineeti Chopra in a special appearance. The film also stars Danny Denzongpa and Nafisa Ali Sodhi. Makers began shooting for 'Uunchai' in October 2021 in Nepal. In April 2022, a bollywood star announced the wrap of the film on his Instagram account. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

