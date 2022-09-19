Archbishop of Canterbury at queen's funeral: 'Few leaders receive the outpouring of love we have seen' for late monarch

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has said "few leaders receive the outpouring of love we have seen" for Queen Elizabeth II.

In a sermon at the monarch's funeral in Westminster Abbey, the leader of the Church of England said the queen "was joyful, present to so many, touching a multitude of lives." Recalling the queen's promise on her 21st birthday that "her whole life would be dedicated to serving the nation and the Commonwealth," Welby said: "Rarely has such a promise been so well kept.'' The funeral service includes readings and hymns of significance to the queen, including the hymn "The Lord's My Shepherd," which was sung at her wedding to Prince Philip in the same abbey in 1947.

