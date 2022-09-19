Family of American says he was freed by Taliban in swap

The family of a U.S. veteran and civilian contractor Mark Frerichs, held more than 2 years in Afghanistan by Taliban, said on Monday that he has been freed by the Taliban. Frerichs' release appears to have been part of a swap and came as an imprisoned Taliban drug lord also said he had been freed from American custody. Frerichs' sister said in a statement that her family had prayed every day for his release. Frerichs, a Navy veteran and civilian contractor, was kidnapped in Afghanistan on Jan. 31, 2020. There was no independent confirmation from Washington on Frerichs' release.

His family, from Lombard, Illinois, did not immediately have more details.

