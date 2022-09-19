FACTBOX-Comments from crowds in London on Queen Elizabeth

Hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets of central London and Windsor on Monday as the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, took place. Below are quotes from some in the crowds:

CAMILLA MOORE, 53, FROM NOTTINGHAM "I find it hard to express in words what we just witnessed. This was really special and memorable.

"It was terribly sad. So very, very sad. The end of an era." COLIN SANDERS, 61, RETIRED SOLDIER FROM NORTH YORKSHIRE

"It felt like we were there and part of it rather than being watching at home. It was very moving. "I knew I'd well up ... She's like your grandma, a loving and caring person. She said she'd serve the country and that's what she did."

BEN VEGA, 47, A NURSE, WHO MOVED TO BRITAIN IN 2001 "I'm a royalist. I love pageantry. I love how the British do this.

"I'm from the Philippines, we don't have this, we don't have royal families. "It's a sad day for me. I've been here 20 years. I saw the queen as my second mum, England as my second home."

ALEXANDRA STEVENSON, 35, A NURSE FROM LONDON "She' been a around for so long that all of us have taken her for granted.

"I'm here because it's part of history - like everybody else I think. We'll get along alright, I think - this country is full of pragmatic people." VICKY McCONKEY, 70, FROM LONDON

"She's been here all my life. I'm not particularly mad about the royal family but I like the queen. "I wasn't going to miss it, though - I had to be here."

JOEL FESTENSTEIN, 28, BUSINESS RISK ANALYST FROM MANCHESTER "I've been a long admirer of the Queen ... I wanted to be part of the final send-off."

MARIO REID, VETERAN WHO SERVED 22 YEARS WITH THE ROYAL ENGINEERS, FROM KENT "We call her the boss - I've just come to pay my respects for her.

"I got booted and suited up for this. Polished my shoes and everything." CRAIG CHAMBERS, 32, RAILWAY WORKER

"I'm from the Caribbean community and we celebrate a life rather than mourning - but we do it respectfully. "I have a lot of respect for the years she's reigned. I wanted to be a part of history."

ALISON CORNISH, 66, FROM KENT "We wanted to come and see this historic event, to be part of it and to pay our respects to the queen and thanks for her long life of service, and I think we'll probably feel fairly emotional at the end of it."

ABBY FOX, 32, WORKS IN RECRUITMENT, FROM ESSEX "She feels like your nan - like you family. She was always there, always smiling.

"She's just dedicated her whole life to the country, hasn't she? And not asked for anything back." CAROL JOSEPH, 63, FROM LONDON

"She is just magnificent, she's done such an impeccable reign with such dignity, such respect, she's never had anything, any scandal against her and she deserves the respect. She's our Queen, she is the UK."

