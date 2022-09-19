Mindhunter Season 3 is still on the back burner! Will it happen in future?

Mindhunter Season 3 is one of the much-talked-about Netflix series fans are looking for. Following a recent Small Screen report claiming that discussions between Netflix and David Fincher for Mindhunter Season 3 is back on, fans are buzzing out for the updates.

The cast and the crew from the previous seasons have already said that Netflix hasn't officially decided anything regarding a potential season 3 of the psychological crime thriller Mindhunter. In January 2020, Netflix announced that the potential for a third season was on indefinite hold as Fincher wanted to pursue other projects, but may "revisit [the series] in the future." As of now, there are no updates from the side of Netflix.

But in a recent interview with Collider, Mindhunter director Andrew Dominik expressed his views saying that Mindhunter Season 3 would have gone if the series had not been put on "indefinite hold."

He said Mindhunter Season 3 plot would have sent the show's FBI profilers to Hollywood where they would have met up with a couple of high-profile filmmakers to share their findings.

Andrew Dominik said, "What they were going to do with Season 3 was they were going to go [to] Hollywood. So one of them was going to be hooking up with Jonathan Demme and the other one was going to be hooking up with Michael Mann. And it was all going to be about profiling making it into the sort of zeitgeist, the public consciousness. It would've been... That was the season everyone was really waiting for to do, with when they sort of get out of the basement and start."

The second season of the series premiered on Netflix on August 16, 2019. The showrunner David Fincher previously stated, "For its viewership, it was a very expensive show. I honestly don't think we're going to be able to do it for less than I did in season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic – dollars have to equal eyeballs." However, more recently, many reports claim that Netflix has canceled the series ahead of the third season.

On the other hand, last year during September, Tech Radar noted that though Netflix hasn't officially declared MIndhunter Season 3, but the series is secretly under development.

Holt McCallany, who played Bill Tench, a special agent in the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit in the last two seasons of the series, earlier told Pop Culture that he is hopeful about the return of Mindhunter Season 3. After seeing the fans' positive reviews, he rather thinks that the series could have five seasons.

Moreover, Asif Kapadia, the director of the first two episodes of Mindhunter Season 1 asks fans to "make enough noise" and let Netflix know about their interest.

He tweeted, "Audiences around the world need to let @netflix know that there is a real interest & demand for Season 3 of @MINDHUNTER_ if you make enough noise, It might actually happen…. #DavidFincher #mindhunter."

Unfortunately, it is ten months running, and the streamer is still silent on it. Fingers crossed, but according to the present scenario, there is less possibility of Mindhunter Season 3. However, we are still waiting to get a positive response from Netflix or the creators of Mindhunter on the making of Season 3. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Is Melissa Benoist returning as Supergirl for DC Spin-off?