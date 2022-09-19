Star adventurer Bear Grylls attends Queen Elizabeth's funeral as UK's Chief Scout

British adventurer and TV presenter Bear Grylls, on Monday, attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at London's Westminster Abbey. Grylls was spotted wearing a black mourning suit. He was at the funeral to represent the Scouts, having first been appointed the youngest-ever Chief Scout aged 35 in 2009, before starting his second term in 2015.

On Monday morning, the Scouts organisation took to Twitter and wrote, "Chief Scout, @BearGrylls, will represent Scouts at State Funeral today and pay final respects to our Patron, HM The Queen. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family." After attending the state funeral of the queen, Grylls took to Twitter and paid a heartfelt tribute to the late monarch.

"It's a day we will never forget... a truly beautiful testament to our Nation's Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Rest in Peace. Your duty done. Long Live King Charles...," he tweeted, adding a few images from the ceremony. About 2,000 mourners, including royalty and heads of state from around the globe, were at Westminster Abbey for the funeral service, with millions more watching at home.

The 48-year-old star has worked closely with members of the Royal Family in the past. Bear met the Queen on numerous occasions, including when she awarded him his OBE in 2019, Mirror reported. Peep Show actress Sophie Winkleman and 'The Killing Eve star' Sandra Oh were also in attendance at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8.

Musician Gregory Charles and Olympic gold medallist swimmer Mark Tewksbury also marked their presence at the queen's funeral. (ANI)

