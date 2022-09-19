Two held for cheating online shoppers on pretext of offering heavy discounts

Two men were arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of selling clothes, mobile phones and other digital devices at heavy discounts, police said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Dishant Khanna (31) and Manish Kumar (30).

One of the accused created multiple fake accounts on the social networking site Instagram (IG) for posting advertisements and duped many in the last six months. They started cheating people to earn easy money and improve their living standard, police said. Accused received advance payment digitally promising timely delivery of items and vanished afterwards, they added. According to police, the matter came to light after a resident of Mukherjee Nagar, alleged that he was cheated of Rs 19,000 via an Instagram ID by the name 'inspiretech.in'. The IG account administrator showed him photos and screenshots, claiming that he is selling phones and accessories at discounted rates and delivering items on time. Trusting him, the victim ordered a mobile phone and made an advance payment of Rs 18,000 into a bank account and Rs 1,000 by Paytm. However, after taking the full payment, the accused neither picked up his calls nor delivered the mobile, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said, ''Our team mounted technical surveillance and examined details of beneficiary bank accounts thoroughly.'' ''The debited amount from the complainant's account was found to be credited in a bank account and alleged account holder was identified as Manish Kumar, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar,'' she said. Kumar was apprehended and he disclosed that his friend Dishant Khanna is the mastermind. Subsequently, he was also held, the DCP said. ''During interrogation, it was revealed that Khanna used to cheat people on the pretext of selling clothes, mobile phone and other digital devices online, offering heavy discounts, while Kumar used to receive and share the cheated money,'' she added. Police said two mobile phones along with SIM cards and three debit cards were recovered from the duo.

