Queen Elizabeth II's funeral | Live updates

PTI | London | Updated: 19-09-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 21:05 IST
A procession carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin has entered St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle for the late monarch's committal service.

Eight hundred guests are attending the service, including prime ministers from Commonwealth countries and many staff who worked with the queen or on her royal estates.

Most of those attending the chapel service did not attend the state funeral held at Westminster Abbey in London earlier Monday.

During the service, the Imperial State Crown and the sovereign's orb and sceptre are removed from the top of the queen's coffin and placed on an altar, separating the queen from her crown for the last time.

The Dean of Windsor reads a psalm and the queen's coffin is lowered into the chapel's royal vault.

Later Monday, the royals will hold a private service at the chapel, when the queen will be interred together with her late husband Prince Philip, who died last year at 99.

___ Tokyo: In Japan, several people sipped beer at The Aldgate British pub in Tokyo's fashionable Shibuya district, where Queen Elizabeth II's London funeral was streaming live on several screens where soccer games are usually shown.

“Her death had such impact,” said Tomotaka Hosokawa, a dentist, who has been to Britain twice and feels Japanese and British culture have much in common.

“This is all happening abroad, but it is also important for us,” he said Monday, as bagpipes blared and choruses sang from the screens. A portrait of the queen stood on the pub's counter.

In Japan, state funerals are generally reserved for the emperor, who was attending the queen's funeral, given the close relations between the royal and imperial families.

