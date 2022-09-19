Left Menu

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's song 'Blockbuster' to be out on September 23

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal-starrer music video 'Blockbuster' will be out on September 23.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-09-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 21:16 IST
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's song 'Blockbuster' to be out on September 23
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal-starrer music video 'Blockbuster' will be out on September 23. 'Blockbuster' is sung by Ammy Virk and Asees Kaur.

Sharing the song's teaser, Sonakshi, on Monday, took to Instagram and wrote, "Sadi Jodi BLOCKBUSTER ...khud dekhna... 23rd September ko!#blockbuster #jodiblockbuster #dhamakarecords #teaser." "It's our pleasure to collaborate with Sonakshi and Zaheer and also Ammy Virk and Asees Kaur. This is the first time the audience is going to see a visual spectacle on screen in a music single and we hope they love it. The music is foot tapping and will definitely make you feel like taking over the dance floor," Priyank Sharma and Paras Mehta of Dhamaka Records said.

Sonakshi is currently in news for her rumoured relationship with Zaheer. Recently, Sonakshi's close friend and actor Varun Sharma posted a picture of the actress with Zaheer. In the image, the two were seen sharing smiles."Oyeeee hoyeeee isey kehte hai blockbuster jodi," Varun captioned the post, hinting that Sonakshi is dating Zaheer.

Sonakshi and Zaheer will also be seen together in a film titled 'Double XL'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

