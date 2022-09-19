Left Menu

Meet Anil Kapoor's doppelganger from US who wants to act in Bollywood

Netizens were both surprised and amazed after finding actor Anil Kapoor's doppelganger in US-based fitness coach John Effer.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 22:04 IST
Meet Anil Kapoor's doppelganger from US who wants to act in Bollywood
Anil Kapoor's doppelganger (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Netizens were both surprised and amazed after finding actor Anil Kapoor's doppelganger in US-based fitness coach John Effer. John Effer recently took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture of himself next to Anil Kapoor.

"I m waiting on that Bollywood call TBH..Where is it at!!?? @anilskapoor Kids a great actor - my dad says so," he captioned the post, leaving netizens amazed with his uncanny resemblance with Anil Kapoor. As soon as John shared this picture on special media, it invited a flood of reaction.

"Oh My God! Ditto copy," a social media user commented. "You and Anil Kapoor look the same," another one wrote.

In the picture, John shared a near-similar look as he rocked Anil Kapoor's signature moustache look from the 90s. He flaunted his ripped body in a mirror selfie. Anil Kapoor has not reacted to John Effer's post yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor, who was last seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', is all set to share screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in 'Fighter', which is being helmed by Siddharth Anand. He also has Ranbir Kapoor's Animal as one of his upcoming movies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
3
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022