Kate Winslet rushed to hospital after falling accident on 'Lee' set

Hollywood star Kate Winslet was taken to the hospital after she suffered an accident while filming Lee in Croatia.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 22:56 IST
Kate Winslet rushed to hospital after falling accident on 'Lee' set
Kate Winslet (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood star Kate Winslet was taken to the hospital after she suffered an accident while filming Lee in Croatia. According to Deadline, the 'TItanic' actor fell while on the set of the movie and a representative for the star has offered an update on her health condition.

"Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production. She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week," reported Deadline. Since 2015, Winslet is set to star in 'Lee', a feature film, where she will be seen portraying World War II correspondent Lee Miller. The historical drama about the Vogue cover model-turned-photographer is directed by Ellen Kuras and also stars Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Andrea Riseborough and Josh O'Conner.

The famous Miller chronicled the war on the allied front lines and exposed all the atrocities Hitler's Nazi Germany committed against the Jewish community. "This is absolutely not a biopic. To make a story about Lee's whole life, that's a series worth for HBO. What we wanted to do was find the most interesting decade in her life, the one that defined who she was and what she became because of what she went through," Winslet told Deadline about the project in 2021.

Winslet, who has a role in the upcoming 'Avatar: The Way of Water', was most recently seen on the small screen with HBO's 'Mare of Easttown', which earned her an Emmy Award last year. Her recent film credits include 'Ammonite', 'Blackbird' and 'The Mountain Between Us'. (ANI)

