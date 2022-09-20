Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Native American actress and activist reflects on 1973 Academy Awards protest

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Native American actress and activist reflects on 1973 Academy Awards protest Half a century ago, actor and activist Sacheen Littlefeather took the stage in a traditional buckskin dress at the Academy Awards show to decline an Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando, launching into a speech about the film industry's mistreatment of Native Americans.

Updated: 20-09-2022 02:50 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 02:27 IST
Half a century ago, actor and activist Sacheen Littlefeather took the stage in a traditional buckskin dress at the Academy Awards show to decline an Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando, launching into a speech about the film industry's mistreatment of Native Americans. She was booed off the stage of the 1973 ceremony after 60 seconds for the remarks, which drew attention to an Indigenous people's protest at Wounded Knee, South Dakota. She was then professionally boycotted by the film industry for decades.

